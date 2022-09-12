New plan to maintain roads in Lincoln County

Envirotech to help save road maintenance costs.
Envirotech to help save road maintenance costs.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With new technology, there are more ways than ever to help maintain and keep roads for drivers. In the rural parts of Lincoln County, gravel roads are a part of the norm. With higher traffic with cars and trucks, maintenance of the roads is becoming more and more common, which costs money to fix year in and year out.

Enviortech has a dust/soil stabilizer that they claim has a highly effective road maintenance solution that will extend the life of the roads and the surfaces while saving time, money and equipment.

At the latest commissioners’ meeting on Monday, they came to the conclusion that they want to begin the trial stages on cattle growers’ road to see if the products work.

Envirotech claims that its high-grade chloride products help innovate proprietary products that reduce, virtually eliminate, chlorides and deliver unique, high-performing solutions that will preserve the integrity of the surfaces and the soil.

“We will see how it performs up there and the time frame depends on the weather we get, so probably a month or two to process and evaluate to try another trial run or implement it,” Roads Superintendent Jason Shultz said. “We are hopefully looking to cut our maintenance costs by 25% on what we are running on right now.”

The goal date for applying the product to the road is Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, when the roads will be closed. The trial process will begin in October.

