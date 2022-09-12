New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Little Chicago is back in the form of a new restaurant named after the infamous Al Capone.

The Capones is not only a new restaurant, but it’s a rebrand of Lincoln County’s Lincoln Highway Diner. With the closing of both locations, it is not the end but only the beginning of owner Daniel Neff’s dream.

“The official day was last Monday, and since we have been open, it’s been chaos. “We served a little over 5,000 people in seven days, and it’s exciting and the place turned out beautiful,” Neff said about his opening week. “We take pride in our scratch kitchen where we make everything here, or dressing is made here. Our chicken fried steaks are cut, fried and tenderized here. All of our steaks are hand cut.”

North Platte got its nickname “Little Chicago” because it was the hideout for Al Capone whenever he needed to escape from the authorities back in Chicago.

Capones will be serving breakfast all day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. They serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the bar is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

