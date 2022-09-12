One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash

(wcax)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a fatal crash in Box Butte County this weekend.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. MT Saturday. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E. The motorcycle rider, identified as Kirby Schimmels, 77, of Houston, Texas, was transported to the hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle, ridden by Schimmels, was northbound on Highway 385 when a Nissan Sentra failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E. The motorcycle then collided with the Nissan, which was driven by Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India.

Troopers arrested Desai for motor vehicle homicide. He was lodged in Box Butte County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the...
Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42 with last-minute TD
Police officers lay tributes at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City in a post dated May 5, 2015.
9/11 attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 9-12-2022
A hot start to the workweek, then some rain chances
Envirotech to help save road maintenance costs.
New plan to maintain roads in Lincoln County
Capones is ready for business
New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte
Merrick County Sheriff’s Office releases names of individuals in fatal crash