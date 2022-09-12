One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a fatal crash in Box Butte County this weekend.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. MT Saturday. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E. The motorcycle rider, identified as Kirby Schimmels, 77, of Houston, Texas, was transported to the hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle, ridden by Schimmels, was northbound on Highway 385 when a Nissan Sentra failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E. The motorcycle then collided with the Nissan, which was driven by Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India.

Troopers arrested Desai for motor vehicle homicide. He was lodged in Box Butte County Jail.

