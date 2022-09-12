One dead after car fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.

According to LPD, officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. A male victim was found deceased immediately outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.

The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames when Lincoln Fire and Rescue Arrived. Some nearby windows suffered damage due to the incident.

LFR Fire Inspectors are currently doing an investigation and the LPD Criminal Investigation Team is helping to find out the cause of the incident.

Part of the Superior Place Apartment parking lot is currently closed off due to the incident.

Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

