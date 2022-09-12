Warm with mainly sunny conditions Monday; Slightly warmer Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a chilly and mainly cloudy weekend, temperatures are on the rise Monday with crystal clear conditions as well.

As an area of high pressure looms over the viewing area, we will see nothing but sun throughout the day Monday because of the sinking motion in the atmosphere and with that, the temperatures will increase to near climate norms to slightly above average. The highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with winds coming out of the south and west about 5 to 10 mph. Going into the night Monday, temperatures will tank into the 40s with mainly clear conditions and slightly breezy winds continuing.

Stellar conditions in store for the region Monday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Tuesday, our area of high pressure will continue to move towards the east and we will have our temperatures increase slightly to above average territory, with values in the low to mid 90s with nice conditions being the skies. Once we get into the day Wednesday through Friday, we wil see the Gulf of Mexico opens up, and this will allow for us to see daily shower and thunderstorm chances during this time frame. We will keep you posted on precipitation amounts during this time.

Warm conditions to encompass the viewing area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

