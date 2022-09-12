Warm with mainly sunny conditions Monday; Slightly warmer Tuesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a chilly and mainly cloudy weekend, temperatures are on the rise Monday with crystal clear conditions as well.

As an area of high pressure looms over the viewing area, we will see nothing but sun throughout the day Monday because of the sinking motion in the atmosphere and with that, the temperatures will increase to near climate norms to slightly above average. The highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with winds coming out of the south and west about 5 to 10 mph. Going into the night Monday, temperatures will tank into the 40s with mainly clear conditions and slightly breezy winds continuing.

Stellar conditions in store for the region Monday
Stellar conditions in store for the region Monday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Tuesday, our area of high pressure will continue to move towards the east and we will have our temperatures increase slightly to above average territory, with values in the low to mid 90s with nice conditions being the skies. Once we get into the day Wednesday through Friday, we wil see the Gulf of Mexico opens up, and this will allow for us to see daily shower and thunderstorm chances during this time frame. We will keep you posted on precipitation amounts during this time.

Warm conditions to encompass the viewing area Tuesday
Warm conditions to encompass the viewing area Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the...
Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42 with last-minute TD
Police officers lay tributes at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City in a post dated May 5, 2015.
9/11 attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police

Latest News

Weather Lesson 9-12-2022
Weather Lesson 9-12-2022
Clear Skies Across Nebraska
Warm start to this week with chances of rain and a cool down by the end of the week
KNOP Saturday 6pm Wx.
KNOP Saturday 6pm Wx.
KNOP Drought Monitor 9-9-2022
Cooler with some rain to start the weekend