CUTE: Noise complaint turns into officers celebrating girl’s quinceanera

Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after...
Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after the department received a noise complaint call.(Greensboro Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina officers say a family recently welcomed them to be part of a special celebration.

The Greensboro Police Department reported it received a noise complaint call over the weekend. Arriving officers said they discovered that a young lady was celebrating her quinceanera.

The department said the family invited officers to join in on the celebration, which included enjoying some food.

Officers reportedly handed out stickers to kids and took a picture with the birthday girl.

The department wished the young lady a happy birthday while receiving no further noise complaints from the party.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash
Capones is ready for business
New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte
Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Sandy Hook witnesses testify about Alex Jones’ hoax claims
KNOP Weather Outlook 9-12-2022
Some rain is on the way to cool us off
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden delivered remarks Tuesday during an event...
Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act despite sobering report