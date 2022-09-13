Hazy and warm conditions Tuesday; Thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a mainly sunny and warm Monday, temperatures will remain on the warm note Tuesday, but with hazy conditions. The haze will clear out Wednesday into Friday with thunderstorm chances.

Due to an area of high pressure that it centered to our southeast and this will allow for the warm air t continue to filter into the viewing area, allowing for temperatures to be slightly above average for this time of year. Highs will approach the low to mid 90s with a southerly flow about 5 to 15 mph. These winds will also bring smoke from the Intermountain West and that will bring hazy skies here across the region Tuesday. During the overnight hours, temperatures will tank into the low to mid 50s with hazy conditions coming to an end.

Hazy and warm conditions are in store for our viewing area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wendesday into Friday, a slow moving cold front will be situated to our north and west and this help ignite daily thunderstorm chances during this time along with the area of high pressure to our south and east. This cold front will not push through the area this time around.Some rainfall could heavy at times during this timeframe, giving us well needed rainfall here across the region. Highs will drop into the low to upper 80s with the increase of cloud cover. During the weekend, the clouds will clear out and we will see temperatures on the increase, which will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

A slow-moving nearby cold front and high pressure will bring moisture chances in the region Wednesday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.