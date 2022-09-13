Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County

Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and...
Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic.

During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.

“Husker Harvest Days is an awesome showcase of Nebraska’s ag industry and the farmers and ranchers who feed the world,” said Captain Jeff Roby, Commander of Troop C, based in Grand Island. “Our goal is that all visitors have safe trips to and from the show. We’re proud to team up with a number of public safety partners in that mission this week.”

Motorists are asked to maintain adequate following distance to allow themselves plenty of time to react to changing traffic conditions and to remain alert for law enforcement personnel.

Traffic enforcement assistance will be provided by the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Hall County Roads Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Posse, and the Husker Harvest Days Staff.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash
Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
Capones is ready for business
New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

Hazy and warm conditions are in store for our viewing area Tuesday
Hazy and warm conditions Tuesday; Thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday
KNOP Weather Outlook 9-12-2022
A hot start to the workweek, then some rain chances
Analyzing buyouts at UNL
One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash