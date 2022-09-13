LIVE at 11:30AM: Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Husker nation will hear from Mickey Joseph for the first time since taking over as Nebraska Football Interim Head Coach.

Joseph will speak to media in a press conference at 11:30 a.m. You can watch the full press conference live in the video player above and on CW Nebraska. The CW Nebraska can be found over the air on KCWH channel 18.1 in Lincoln and KNHL 18.1 in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area. Charter/Spectrum customers will find it on channels 15 and 1212 in Lincoln and on channels 16 and 704 in the tri-cities.

Joseph previously served as the Huskers’ Associate Head Coach and wide receivers coach, but was asked to take over after Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, one day after a disappointing 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern.

Joseph will lead the Huskers as they take on Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, with kickoff set for shortly after 11 a.m. CT.

The game will be televised nationally on FOX, with the network also originating its Big Noon kickoff pregame show from the Nebraska campus beginning at 9 a.m. The game can also be heard on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com

