MPCC Women's Rodeo Team takes first at the first Rodeo of the season

MPCC Rodeo
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The MPCC Women’s Rodeo Team came away with first place after their first rodeo of the season at Falcon Frontier Days in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Some of the key contributors to the big win for MPCC included Maggie Underhill of Hill, Kansas who won the short go in barrel racing with a time of 16.10 seconds and then came in second in the average.

Another key contributor was Nebraska Cowgirl, Andrea Meyer of Stapleton. Meyer came in 3rd in breakaway roping average and 10th in Goat Tying.

The Team will return to action on Thursday, September 15th at the Wild West Arena for the Whitetail Bull Bash. Then, on Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th, the Team will compete at the 10th annual MPCC Stampede at the Wild West Arena.

Tickets will be $10 for each of the events, and weekend passes will be available for $20.

