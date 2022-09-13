NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Playhouse was the host of the first Town Hall Lecture Series of the 2022–2023 season. The North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series has brought informative speakers from across the world to audiences in North Platte. Tuesday’s speaker was Mark Nutsch, who helped lead a 12-man team of U.S. Special Forces on a covert mission to Afghanistan to overthrow the Taliban.

Nutsch’s mission was considered one of the most successful unconventional warfare campaigns in modern day history. Their efforts were recognized to the point where they made a major motion picture called “12 Strong” where Nutsch was portrayed by well-known actor Chris Hemsworth.

The mission was given to Nutsch shortly after the attack on American soil on Sept. 11. His team was the first Special Forces group that was deployed to the Middle East to combat the attack to help prevent future attacks. In their first 24 days, they did their traveling on horses provided by the locals out there.

“Growing up ranching, it seemed like fate when I found out we would be riding horses out there,” Nutsch said.

Out there, Nutsch said they faced issues.

“We faced a lot of adversity, whether it was the terrain, the altitude, getting snowed on, lots of minefields, we had to deal with moving through the mountains on horseback was extremely challenging,” Nutsch said. “We lost about 20 to 25 pounds of body weight in the first month on the ground by burning a lot of calories and only running on a few hours of sleep.”

Nutsch and his team couldn’t just survive on their own; they needed to rely on the collaborative support from the locals as well.

“Special forces predominately work by, with, or through a local partner, and you’re really a force multiplier,” Nutsch said. “You’re a diplomat there, you’re not just a soldier, and it’s really about empowering the local populations to help be a part of the solution to their challenges. They can do it better than we can, versus trying to impose a solution that may not fit the customs, culture, or that particular community.”

Nutsch’s lecture came two days after the 21st anniversary of 9/11. While he earned a Bronze Star with valor for his bravery and now serves as a consultant to Special Operations Command, he mentioned nothing was possible without his “teammates.”

