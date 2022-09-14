Daily thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday; Clearing out during the weekend

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hazy and warm Tuesday, the conditions will turn cloudy with thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday, with it clearing out just in time for the weekend.

Due to a slow moving cold front to our northwest and an area of high pressure to our southeast, this will allow for moisture to filter in the viewing area and ignite shower and thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday. Some of these storms do have the potential to be on the strong side as well. Highs during this time will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s, to near 90 Wednesday. Winds will be on the breezy side during this period with speeds around 10 to 20 mph. Overnight nows during this time will be in the low 50s to low 60s. The amount of precipitation anticipated during this time will be between .10 to .25 inches with locally higher amounts.

Clouds to loom around with thunderstorm chances increasing into the afternoon Wednesday
Clouds to loom around with thunderstorm chances increasing into the afternoon Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, the preicpitation and clouds moves out and this will allow for the sunshine to return full blast and temperatures will increasing into the upper 80s to mid 90s with winds still remaining out of the southeast with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. The humidity will decrease during the weekend due to the area of high pressure moving itself back towards the west, eroding most of the moisture around here.

Precipitation moving out the picture during the weekend
Precipitation moving out the picture during the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Capones is ready for business
New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte
One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash
Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of...
‘We haven’t been winning, but we don’t have a losing culture,’ Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children