Daily thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday; Clearing out during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hazy and warm Tuesday, the conditions will turn cloudy with thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday, with it clearing out just in time for the weekend.

Due to a slow moving cold front to our northwest and an area of high pressure to our southeast, this will allow for moisture to filter in the viewing area and ignite shower and thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday. Some of these storms do have the potential to be on the strong side as well. Highs during this time will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s, to near 90 Wednesday. Winds will be on the breezy side during this period with speeds around 10 to 20 mph. Overnight nows during this time will be in the low 50s to low 60s. The amount of precipitation anticipated during this time will be between .10 to .25 inches with locally higher amounts.

Clouds to loom around with thunderstorm chances increasing into the afternoon Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, the preicpitation and clouds moves out and this will allow for the sunshine to return full blast and temperatures will increasing into the upper 80s to mid 90s with winds still remaining out of the southeast with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. The humidity will decrease during the weekend due to the area of high pressure moving itself back towards the west, eroding most of the moisture around here.

Precipitation moving out the picture during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

