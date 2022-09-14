The Dawgs take first place at the Hastings Invite

North Platte Girl’s Golf
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team traveled to Hastings to compete in the Hastings Invitational. The Dawgs were able to come away with a win at the conclusion of the event with a team score of 325.

Not only did North Platte walk away with the Team Title, but they also had a player come home with the Individual Title as well. Senior Karsen Morrison was the low medalist of the tournament with an 18-hole score of 68. Coming in right behind Morrison was fellow Senior Abbie Jones with a personal best 76.

North Platte’s third finisher was Hailey Matthews who cracked the top ten carding an 89 on the day. The fourth finisher for North Platte was Kaylee Carlson who placed 13th with a 92, and the Dawgs fifth finisher was Emily Hansen who scored a 98 on the day.

The Dawgs will return to action on September 15th at River’s Edge Golf Course.

