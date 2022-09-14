Gothenburg continues their perfect season with a win over Saint Pats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish of Saint Pats host the Swedes of Gothenburg for a matchup on the volleyball court. The Irish own a 4-6 record so far on the season and dropped their previous match to Broken Bow. The Swedes come into the match with the Irish with a perfect record so far in 2022 and look to keep it that way.

In set one, the Swedes take it by a final of 25-19 over the Irish. Not much change in the second set, Gothenburg coming out victorious again after a final of 25-17. In set three, the Swedes come away with the sweep over the Irish, winning by a final score of 25-15.

Saint Pats will fall to 4-7 on the season while Gothenburg improves to 8-0. The Irish return to action on September 17th at the NPCC Tournament where they will face Hi-Line in the first round. Gothenburg will return to action on September 17th at home against Aurora.

