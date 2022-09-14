Hershey sweeps McCook at home

High School Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers host the McCook Bison for a matchup on the Volleyball Court. The Panthers own a 7-4 record so far on the season and defeated Sutherland in their previous match. The Bison come into the match with a 1-5 record so far on the season and dropped their previous match to Holdrege.

After a hard-fought set in set one, the Panthers come out on top with a final score of 25-22. Hershey was also able to claim set two by an even larger margin of victory, 25-15. Then, in set three Hershey with much of the same, they also win in set three by a final score of 25-15.

Hershey improves to 8-4 on the season after the sweep, while McCook falls to 1-6. The Panthers return to action on September 20th at home against Kimball. The Bison return to action on September 27th on the road at Cambridge.

