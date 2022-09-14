North Platte hosts Scottsbluff for a Softball Doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs welcome the Scottsbluff Bearcats to town for a doubleheader on the Softball Diamond. The Dawgs own a 15-9 record so far this season and split their previous matchup, which was a doubleheader, with Northwest (Grand Island). The Bearcats come to town with a 12-3 record so far on the season and won their previous game against Gering.

For the first two and a half innings of game one, it was a defensive battle. Both teams were going back and forth and the game was knotted at zero. Then, the bats come alive for the Dawgs in the bottom of the third inning. Junior, Sienna McEntire is able to reach first on a single to left field. Then the next batter up, Senior Tatum Montelongo, comes through with a two-run home run to put North Platte in the lead 2-0.

The Dawgs go on to get the win in game one by a final of 4-1. They also get the win in game two by a final of 12-6. The Dawgs improve to 17-9 on the season after the sweep in the doubleheader. The Bearcats fall to 12-5. The Dawgs return to action on September 20th at home against McCook. The Bearcats return to action on September 15th at home against Gering.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.