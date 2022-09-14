North Platte hosts Scottsbluff for a Softball Doubleheader

North Platte Softball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs welcome the Scottsbluff Bearcats to town for a doubleheader on the Softball Diamond. The Dawgs own a 15-9 record so far this season and split their previous matchup, which was a doubleheader, with Northwest (Grand Island). The Bearcats come to town with a 12-3 record so far on the season and won their previous game against Gering.

For the first two and a half innings of game one, it was a defensive battle. Both teams were going back and forth and the game was knotted at zero. Then, the bats come alive for the Dawgs in the bottom of the third inning. Junior, Sienna McEntire is able to reach first on a single to left field. Then the next batter up, Senior Tatum Montelongo, comes through with a two-run home run to put North Platte in the lead 2-0.

The Dawgs go on to get the win in game one by a final of 4-1. They also get the win in game two by a final of 12-6. The Dawgs improve to 17-9 on the season after the sweep in the doubleheader. The Bearcats fall to 12-5. The Dawgs return to action on September 20th at home against McCook. The Bearcats return to action on September 15th at home against Gering.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash
Capones is ready for business
New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte
Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

Latest News

North Platte Girl's Golf @ Hastings Invite
The Dawgs take first place at the Hastings Invite
Hershey vs. McCook Volleyball Highlights
Hershey sweeps McCook at home
Saint Pats vs. Gothenburg Volleyball Highlights
Gothenburg continues their perfect season with a win over Saint Pats
North Platte vs. Scottsbluff Softball Highlights
North Platte vs. Scottsbluff Softball Highlights