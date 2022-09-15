Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911

Old equipment for North Platte 911 Center to blame
Old equipment for North Platte 911 Center to blame(AP)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more.

This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.

According to North Platte Police Department Chief of Police Steve Reeves, aged equipment and the inability to purchase replacement parts, the system, and its backup system failed on September 15. At 2:30 am, the North Platte 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, receive non-emergency telephone calls, page out emergency responders, and all radio systems were inoperable in the coverage area. 

In this situation, and in any event of such a failure, all 911 calls are answered by Dawson County and Buffalo County Communications. Thanks to the cooperation, no 911 calls went unanswered. 

In just over two hours, as of 4:40 AM, the North Platte 911 center returned to normal operations, bypassing some of the failed equipment.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire started burning near County Road 61 in Banner County on Tuesday.
Wildfire mostly contained in Nebraska Panhandle
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and...
Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him

Latest News

Some strong storms possible Friday afternoon into the evening
Scattered thunderstorms Thursday; Stronger storms possible Friday
NE Satrad
Rain and isolated storms throughout the rest of the week
A wildfire started burning near County Road 61 in Banner County on Tuesday.
Wildfire mostly contained in Nebraska Panhandle
Clouds to loom around with thunderstorm chances increasing into the afternoon Wednesday
Daily thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday; Clearing out during the weekend