Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more.

This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.

According to North Platte Police Department Chief of Police Steve Reeves, aged equipment and the inability to purchase replacement parts, the system, and its backup system failed on September 15. At 2:30 am, the North Platte 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, receive non-emergency telephone calls, page out emergency responders, and all radio systems were inoperable in the coverage area.

In this situation, and in any event of such a failure, all 911 calls are answered by Dawson County and Buffalo County Communications. Thanks to the cooperation, no 911 calls went unanswered.

In just over two hours, as of 4:40 AM, the North Platte 911 center returned to normal operations, bypassing some of the failed equipment.

