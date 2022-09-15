Scattered thunderstorms Thursday; Stronger storms possible Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the day Thursday and Friday, the theme will be overcast conditions with scattered thunderstorms encompassing the region with some being on the strong side Friday.

Due to a semi-slow moving cold front to our north and east will continue to move towards the northeast over the next couple of days, providing the lift and instability, and an area of high pressure to our southeast aiding as a moisture source for the area, bringing us chances of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Highs during the day Thursday will be the low 70s to low 80s with winds being out of the southeast about 5 to 15 mph, with some areas gustign around 20 mph. Before the storms come in, mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions will encompass the viewing area. The timeline for the storms Thursday will be between 4 p.m. CDT until 12 a.m. CDT. Some rainfall could be heavy at times. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Afternoon thunderstorms are in the skies Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, there will be more shear and instability in the atmosphere, and with the highs being the mid 80s, there is chance of some thunderstorms going towards the strong side with a Marginal chance of severe weather Friday. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats at this time. The main timing for these storms will be between 2 p.m. MDT and 7 p.m. MDT for the Panhandle and 4 p.m. CDT until 12 a.m. CDT for Greater Nebraska. The total amounts of rainfall Thursday through Friday will be between .1 to .5 inches with locally higher amounts.

Some strong storms possible Friday afternoon into the evening (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the weekend, conditions improve and warm up, with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with sunny skies and winds still remaining out of the southeast as our area of high pressure moving back towards the west.

