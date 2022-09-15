US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine

Ukraine's counteroffensive has forced Russian troops to retreat from thousands of square miles. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain.

The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on at least 23 officials and 31 Russian government agencies and firms for their roles in supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. Some, but not all, of those penalized were already subject to U.S. sanctions, which include asset freezes and a ban on Americans conducting business with them.

“Those designated today — from perpetrators of violence to an official facilitating the purposeful removal of children from Ukraine — provide examples of the behavior that has become synonymous with the Government of Russia’s unprovoked war,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday Sept. 8, 2022 during his trip to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

“The United States will continue to take actions against those who support Russia’s defense-industrial base, its violation of human rights, and its attempts to legitimize its occupation of Ukrainian territory, wherever they may be,” he said in a statement.

Among those targeted on Thursday include 17 Russian and Ukrainian officials who were said to be working for, or on behalf of, the Russian government to destabilize Ukraine. Another five people were sanctioned for participating in the alleged theft of Ukrainian grain. Many of them were appointed by Russia to local leadership positions in parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Among the government agencies and companies hit with sanctions were Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, which has been subject to U.S. penalties since 2016, but has since been accused of running so-called “filtration” camps through which Ukrainians have been forcibly deported.

Other companies include high-tech firms involved in Russia’s space and satellite sectors and computer companies that produce micro-processors and semiconductors used by the Russian armed forces.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire started burning near County Road 61 in Banner County on Tuesday.
Wildfire mostly contained in Nebraska Panhandle
Old equipment for North Platte 911 Center to blame
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and...
Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden shows a wind turbine size comparison chart during a meeting in the...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
Domingo Garcia, president of League of United Latin American Citizens, said people were "dumped...
Migrants 'dumped like human garbage,' advocate says
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive...
White House holds summit on ending hate-fueled violence
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy courts allies as Russia strikes hometown