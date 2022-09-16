Broken Bow defeat Lexington Volleyball 3-0

Broken Bow vs Lexington Highlights
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Broken Bow Indians swept the Lexington Minutemaids Thursday evening in Lexington to move to 4-4 on the season.

Broken Bow took the first set and then never looked back in set 2 after jumping out to a quick 7-2 lead and forcing Lexington to take a time out. The Minutemaids tried to keep in the set holding the deficit around 5 for a majority of the time, but in the end it was too much as Broken Bow went on another run and took the set 25-14, the Indians would go on to take the third set in a much tighter battle 25-21.

Next up for Broken Bow (4-4), is a tournament in Seward on Saturday, September 17th, while Lexington is away to Nebraska City, also on the 17th.

