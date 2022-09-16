Gothenburg defeat HAC 9-1

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Gothenburg defeated Holdrege/Adams Central Thursday evening 9-1 in Gothenburg.

The Swedes got off to a hot start with two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, the defense held up in the top of the second as Hannah Devlin struck out two Liberty Storm players in the inning. In the bottom of the inning it was Gothenburg extending their lead behind a two-run homer from Hayden Ricley to put the Swedes up 4-0. They would not look back as they take the win with a final score of 9-1.

Next up for the Swedes (15-2) is a Monday match-up with Centura-Central Valley, while the Liberty Storm (12-9) move on to a Monday doubleheader with Hershey.

