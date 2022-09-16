Hershey hosts Southern Valley/ Alma

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Softball Team hosts the Southern Valley/ Alma Saints for a doubleheader on the softball field. So far this season, the Hershey Panthers own an 8-12 record on the season and the Eagles are 0-1 on the season. After winning two doubleheaders against Holyoke (Colorado) and Minden.

In game one the Panthers got the win in a thriller 7-6 over the Saints.

Game two started out much the same for the Panthers, they were able to hold the Saints to no runs in the first and head to the dugout to get the bats going. Hershey was able to put two runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning to get out to the early lead. The Panthers comes out victorious 14-7.

The Panthers return to action on September 19th at Adams Central.

