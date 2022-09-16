Joseph takes away Blackshirts

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph takes away the Huskers' blackshirts, while seeking a "fresh start" to the season.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has temporarily taken away the Blackshirts. Joseph, who was promoted on Sunday, said he wants a “clean slate” for all players on the team. That includes the top defensive unit, which had been wearing the famed black practice jerseys.

“We talked about a new era starting,” Joseph said on the ‘Sports Nightly’ radio program. “Everyone has a clean slate. We’re 0-0. We’re going to practice and earn those Blackshirts. I’m confident they will get them back.”

Joseph said removing Blackshirts was not a result of the defense’s performance against Georgia Southern. The Huskers allowed 45 points and 642 yards in their Week 2 loss to the Eagles.

Nebraska hosts 6th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. on FOX.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old equipment for North Platte 911 Center to blame
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and...
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates
Some strong storms possible Friday afternoon into the evening
Scattered thunderstorms Thursday; Stronger storms possible Friday
A wildfire started burning near County Road 61 in Banner County on Tuesday.
Wildfire mostly contained in Nebraska Panhandle
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Bulldogs host multiple school in invite
North Platte Bulldogs Golf Invite
Brady defeats Maxwell 3-2
Maxwell hosts Brady Volleyball
Hershey vs. Southern Valley/ Alma Softball Highlights
Hershey hosts Southern Valley/ Alma
Gothenburg defeated HAC 9-1 Thursday evening
Gothenburg defeat HAC 9-1