Maxwell hosts Brady Volleyball

Brady vs Maxwell lites
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell took on Brady on Thursday night, and the rivalry did not disappoint. In this five-set thriller, each team went back and forth, trading wins within the first four sets.

All tied up at two sets a piece, Madelyn Flock had some crucial spikes that gave the Wildcats some momentum in the final set. Also for the Wildcats, Kristyn Cheek had a few big plays as well.

The Eagles senior, Summer McConville  let her senior leadership do the talking as she got some crucial points for Brady as things got heated up towards the end of the final set. Then Keaton Fattig helps seal the deal, and the Eagles come up victorious, three sets to two, over the Wildcats.

