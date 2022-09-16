Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Medicine Valley

Maywood-Hayes Center got the win over their rivals from Curtis 77-40 Friday afternoon.
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Medicine Valley 77-40 in a Friday afternoon match-up in Maywood.

The Wolves and Raiders traded early touchdowns as the score was 8-8 less than two minutes in, but the Wolves took over from that point on adding 21 unanswered points to take a 29-8 lead late in the first. The Wolves early lead was powered by a 57 yard run from Hayden Kramer which broke the 8-8 deadlock, next it was Kramer through the air to receiver Jeremiah Ingison which set up a short touchdown run on the next play. As Medicine Valley was trying to get back some momentum, a pick-six from Haydn Farr would stop them once again.

Next up for the Wolves (3-1) is a trip over to Loomis next Friday, while the Raiders (0-4) will take on Dundy County-Stratton at home next Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

