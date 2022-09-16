Mostly sunny with Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a somewhat stormy day Thursday, more thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday with some being on the strong to severe side.

A cold front that is situated to the north of us will aid as shear,instability and lift in the atmosphere and an area of high pressure to our south will provide the moisture we need in order to see some severe thunderstorm development during the afternoon hours. For this reason, we are under a Marginal to Slight chance of severe weather for the entire Western side of Nebraska. Damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph, 1 inch hail and an isolated tornado is also possible, along with heavy rainfall. Before the storms arrive, temperatures will increase into the low to mid 80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies ahead of the storms.

Strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon into the evening (Andre Brooks)

The timing of the storms in the Panhandle around 2 p.m. MDT until 6 p.m. MDT Friday and for Greater Nebraska, about 5 p.m. CDT until 10 p.m. CDT. The amount of rainfall that is anticipated for these storms will be between .10 to .50 an inch of rain with locally higher amounts. Storms should come to an end by midnight Friday night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Once we enter Saturday and Sunday, conditions improve and warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s with sunny skies. Monday into Tuesday, temperatures will increase in the mid to upper 90s with sunny skies continuing.

Thunderstorms to start arriving around the mid to late afternoon hours Friday (Andre Brooks)

