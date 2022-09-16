North Platte Bulldogs Golf Invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Bulldogs hosted the North Platte Invite Thursday morning at Rivers Edge Golf Course. The invitees included Ogallala, Lexington, Scottsbuff, Sidney, Broken Bow, Cozad, and the hosts, North Platte High.

It was a battle of the top two teams in North Platte and Scottsbluff as they were competitive throughout the 18 holes of action. Leading the way for Scottsbluff was Anna Kelley, who shot a 38 for her first nine holes and finished the back nine with a 37 for a final score of 75.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Creighton University’s signee Karsen Morrison, who shot a 36 on her first nine and ended off on the back nine with a 33 to end off with a final score of 69.

all thoughts Scottsbluff won the team title, defeating North Platte 328-335.

