NPCC hosts Central Community College

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights host the Central Community College Raiders for a match-up on the volleyball court. The Knights own a 5-9 so far in the 2022 season while the Raiders have a 6-13 record in 2022. The Knights look to snap their six-game losing streak against the Raiders.

The Knights were able to clinch the first set against the Raiders 25-20

The second set of the match would go back and forth, but it would be Central that comes out on top by a final score of 25-19.

Set Three would also belong to the Raiders, the win it by a final of 25-15

NPCC drops the fourth set to Central in a close one 24-21

NPCC will drop to 5-10 on the season. The Knights return to action on September 20th on the road at McCook Community College.

