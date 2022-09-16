NPCC hosts Central Community College

NPCC Volleyball
NPCC vs. Central CC Volleyball Highlights
NPCC vs. Central CC Volleyball Highlights(Lindsey Bonner)
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights host the Central Community College Raiders for a match-up on the volleyball court. The Knights own a 5-9 so far in the 2022 season while the Raiders have a 6-13 record in 2022. The Knights look to snap their six-game losing streak against the Raiders.

The Knights were able to clinch the first set against the Raiders 25-20

The second set of the match would go back and forth, but it would be Central that comes out on top by a final score of 25-19.

Set Three would also belong to the Raiders, the win it by a final of 25-15

NPCC drops the fourth set to Central in a close one 24-21

NPCC will drop to 5-10 on the season. The Knights return to action on September 20th on the road at McCook Community College.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old equipment for North Platte 911 Center to blame
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
A wildfire started burning near County Road 61 in Banner County on Tuesday.
Wildfire mostly contained in Nebraska Panhandle
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and...
Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County
Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and...
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates

Latest News

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids...
Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again
Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of...
‘We haven’t been winning, but we don’t have a losing culture,’ Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media
North Platte Girl's Golf @ Hastings Invite
The Dawgs take first place at the Hastings Invite
Hershey vs. McCook Volleyball Highlights
Hershey sweeps McCook at home