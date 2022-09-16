Skydiving accident at Crete Airport

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).(Crete Airport)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crete Police, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, are investigating a skydiving accident that happened Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport. Initial reports indicate there was a fatality.

Crete Police are not releasing more details until they get further along in the investigation.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old equipment for North Platte 911 Center to blame
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and...
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates
Some strong storms possible Friday afternoon into the evening
Scattered thunderstorms Thursday; Stronger storms possible Friday
A wildfire started burning near County Road 61 in Banner County on Tuesday.
Wildfire mostly contained in Nebraska Panhandle
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Joel Foster, 37, was arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Springs.
Western Neb. man arrested for sexual assault of child
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash
Strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon into the evening
Mostly sunny with Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible Friday
NE SPC
Isolated thunderstorms throughout Thursday night likely