Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - Two people were trapped inside the cab of a truck after a crash in central Nebraska Thursday.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 80 just east of Gothenburg. The crash involved a fully-loaded semi that had rolled into the median. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the cab of the truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.

Thomas said emergency personnel were able to extricate the passenger shortly after arrival. The passenger was transported to Gothenburg Health by a trooper for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while emergency personnel continued attending to the driver.

After nearly two hours, first responders were able to extricate the driver. The driver was then transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The response included numerous agencies including the Nebraska State Patrol, Gothenburg Police, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks, Gothenburg Volunteer Fire, Randy and Brian’s Towing and others.

As of Friday morning, the truck driver remains in the hospital in Kearney with severe injuries. The passenger was treated and released, Thomas said.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old equipment for North Platte 911 Center to blame
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and...
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates
Some strong storms possible Friday afternoon into the evening
Scattered thunderstorms Thursday; Stronger storms possible Friday
A wildfire started burning near County Road 61 in Banner County on Tuesday.
Wildfire mostly contained in Nebraska Panhandle
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon into the evening
Mostly sunny with Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible Friday
NE SPC
Isolated thunderstorms throughout Thursday night likely
September 10, annual Fall Festival in Wellfleet.
News 2 at Ten Saturday Wellfleet Fall Festival Parade
Gov. Pete Ricketts held a news conference Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, to remind Nebraskans to...
Nebraska officials review state’s new property tax relief package