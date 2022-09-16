Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - Two people were trapped inside the cab of a truck after a crash in central Nebraska Thursday.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 80 just east of Gothenburg. The crash involved a fully-loaded semi that had rolled into the median. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the cab of the truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.

Thomas said emergency personnel were able to extricate the passenger shortly after arrival. The passenger was transported to Gothenburg Health by a trooper for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while emergency personnel continued attending to the driver.

After nearly two hours, first responders were able to extricate the driver. The driver was then transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The response included numerous agencies including the Nebraska State Patrol, Gothenburg Police, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks, Gothenburg Volunteer Fire, Randy and Brian’s Towing and others.

As of Friday morning, the truck driver remains in the hospital in Kearney with severe injuries. The passenger was treated and released, Thomas said.

