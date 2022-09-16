Western Neb. man arrested for sexual assault of child

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Patrol investigators have arrested a Big Springs man in an investigation into reported sexual assault of a child.

The investigation began this week, when NSP received information that an employee at South Platte Public Schools in Big Springs had had inappropriate contact with a student. On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Joel Foster, 37, of Big Springs, as part of the investigation.

Foster was arrested Thursday afternoon without incident. He was lodged in jail for two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child abuse, and first-degree sexual assault by a school employee.

Foster has been lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. NSP has been assisted by the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

