Cozad hosts the Lexington Minutemen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Cozad Haymakers are taking on the Lexington Minutemen on Friday night in Cozad. Cozad is coming off a big win against Ogalalla, 26-14, and is looking to keep the momentum going. Meanwhile, Lexington is searching for their first win of the early season with an 0-3 record, losing each game by a touchdown or less.

In the second quarter game tied up at seven, the Haymakers started to turn up their defense. Starting the quarter off with a big sack by Zack Gengenbach who helped give Cozad a big boost. A few possessions later, Dreu White gets an interception off of Kaden West to give the Haymakers great field position. That would help the Haymakers take advantage of the turnover and score a few plays later with Cord Chytka catching the ball in the endzone, giving them the lead, 13-7.

The Haymakers will not look back as they will take home the victory and their second win in a row with a score of 40-7.

