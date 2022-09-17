Friday Night Sports Hero: Tatum Montelongo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Senior Tatum Montelongo is a huge part of the Dawgs Softball Team. She serves as a pitcher, and according to Head Coach Jeff Barner, she’s also become a very vocal leader on the team as well. Next fall, Tatum will start her freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she will also continue her softball career playing Division I Softball for the Mavs.

Playing college softball is something that Tatum says has always been a dream of hers and she’s excited to turn that dream into a reality.

“It was the most amazing thing ever. I think I was smiling for a week after because I was so excited,” says Montelongo.

So what was it that made UNO stand out for Tatum, well she says it was the coaching staff, the players, and the location.

“Definitely the coaches, I went on my visit and they made me feel welcome. The players that I met while I was there they definitely helped me make my decision of going there and their facilities are super nice. I like being close to home and being close to my mom, so that was nice that I’m nice and close,” explains Montelongo.

During the summer Tatum plays for a travel softball team called Nebraska Gold. One of the things that Tatum enjoys about being able to play with this team is the ability to play against players from all around the country. It’s an experience that she says has helped take her pitching to the next level.

“In summer ball you see the best of the best. You see not just Nebraska kids you see all over, so it’s the best of the best. High school ball is just Nebraska kids, so it definitely helped me pitching-wise,” says Montelongo.

With so many years of Varsity experience, it goes without saying that Tatum will leave a huge impression on the Softball Program at North Platte High School.

“She’s not gonna have an impression not just on the record books, but girls will see that you can come in, work hard, do the right things and you can excel and get to go do good things afterward. We’re looking forward to her having the opportunity to play at UNO after this and we’re really excited about it. She’s meant a lot to the program,” explains Barner.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.