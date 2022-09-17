Gering host Ogallala

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians travel to Gering for their week four match-up. So far in 2022, the Indians own a 1-2 record on the season losing their last game at home to Cozad. Gering also comes into the game with a 1-2 record on the season. Ogallala looks to get back on track with a win against Gering.

At the half, the Indians would go into the locker room with the 23-7 lead over Gering. The Indians would continue to add to their lead as they went into the fourth quarter with a 37-15 lead over the Bulldogs.

Ogallala would go on to get the 37-23 win over the Gering Bulldogs and improve to 2-2 on the season to get back to .500. The Indians will return to action on September 23rd at home against Alliance.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.