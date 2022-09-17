Gering host Ogallala

Ogallala Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians travel to Gering for their week four match-up. So far in 2022, the Indians own a 1-2 record on the season losing their last game at home to Cozad. Gering also comes into the game with a 1-2 record on the season. Ogallala looks to get back on track with a win against Gering.

At the half, the Indians would go into the locker room with the 23-7 lead over Gering. The Indians would continue to add to their lead as they went into the fourth quarter with a 37-15 lead over the Bulldogs.

Ogallala would go on to get the 37-23 win over the Gering Bulldogs and improve to 2-2 on the season to get back to .500. The Indians will return to action on September 23rd at home against Alliance.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision...
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
Joel Foster, 37, was arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Springs.
Western Neb. man arrested for sexual assault of child
Joseph takes away Blackshirts
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash
Old equipment for North Platte 911 Center to blame
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911

Latest News

Friday Night Sports Hero: Tatum Montelongo
Friday Night Sports Hero: Tatum Montelongo
LEXINGTON VS COZAD LITES -REAL VERSION\
Cozad hosts the Lexington Minutemen
North Platte vs. Columbus Football Highlights
North Platte hosts Columbus for Homecoming
Hershey vs. Holyoke Football Highlights
Hershey hosts Holyoke for Homecoming