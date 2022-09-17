Hershey hosts Holyoke for Homecoming

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-2 Hershey Panthers welcome the 1-2 Holyoke Dragons to town from Holyoke, Colorado for a match-up under the lights. In the Panther’s previous game, they fell to Centura 35-0, but are hoping to put another win in the win column against the Dragons.

The Panthers would come up with a crucial fourth-down stop deep in their own territory to force the turnover on downs. Hershey would get the ball back and proceed to march down the field, starting with a pass from Cooper Hill to Aiden George. On the pass play from Hill to George, George would be brought down inside the Holyoke ten yard-line. On the very next play, the Panthers would score on a pass from C. Hill to Rhodee Hill.

The game would go into a lightning delay at the start of the second quarter, but the Panthers would be leading things by a touchdown. The game is set to resume play on Saturday, September 17th at 12:30.

