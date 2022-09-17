Nebraska faces off against Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska completes non-conference play on Saturday with a renewal of one of the most historic matchups in college football history. The Huskers will play host to sixth-ranked Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium in a game pitting schools who competed in the same conference for nearly a century.

Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for shortly after 11 a.m. CT with national television coverage on FOX. The network will also originate its Big Noon Kickoff show from the UNL campus on Saturday morning.

Nebraska comes into the game with a 1-2 record, following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern last Saturday. The two teams put on an offensive display as they combined for more than 1,200 yards of total offense and 87 points. Nebraska rallied to take a four-point lead with just over three minutes remaining before Georgia Southern scored in the final minute to steal a victory. The Huskers’ offensive attack was explosive in the defeat. Nebraska put up 575 yards of total offense, behind a balanced attack with 257 rushing yards and 318 yards through the air.

Against Oklahoma, Nebraska will be in its first game under the direction of Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph, who previously served as the Huskers’ Associate Head Coach and wide receivers coach.

Oklahoma heads into the contest with a 2-0 record following a 33-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday evening in Norman. The Sooners have dominated both of their opponents this season, outscoring their foes by a combined score of 78-16. Oklahoma allows just 8.0 points and 305.5 yards per game, while the Sooners have passed for 264.5 yards per contest. Brent Venables is in his first season as the Sooners’ head coach after spending the previous 10 seasons as Clemson’s defensive coordinator.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.