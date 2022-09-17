North Platte hosts Columbus for Homecoming

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs host the Columbus Discoverers for a match-up under the lights. So far this season the Bulldogs own a 1-2 record and won their previous game at Scottsbluff 21-14. The Dawgs look to make it a winning streak against Columbus.

With just seconds left in the first quarter, Brock Roblee runs it into the end zone from near the one yard-line to put the Dawgs up 7-0. The score would remain the same when the teams went into the locker room at the half.

North Platte will score 21 points in the second half to get the 28-0 win over Columbus. North Platte will improve to 2-2 on the season to get back to .500. The Dawgs return to action on September 23rd at Kearney.

