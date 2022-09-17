Saint Pats travels to Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Saint Pats and Sutherland were hindered by the storms Friday evening as their game was delayed for multiple hours due to lightning.

The game was stopped after just four minutes with Saint Pats leading 7-0, the game is scheduled to resume Friday night at 10:15 PM.

Next up for the Irish is a match-up with undefeated Sandhills Valley next Friday, while Sutherland will travel to Perkins County next Friday.

