Saint Pats travels to Sutherland

Saint Pats and Sutherland were forced to their locker rooms after just 4 minute due to...
Saint Pats and Sutherland were forced to their locker rooms after just 4 minute due to lightning in the area(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Saint Pats and Sutherland were hindered by the storms Friday evening as their game was delayed for multiple hours due to lightning.

The game was stopped after just four minutes with Saint Pats leading 7-0, the game is scheduled to resume Friday night at 10:15 PM.

Next up for the Irish is a match-up with undefeated Sandhills Valley next Friday, while Sutherland will travel to Perkins County next Friday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision...
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
Joel Foster, 37, was arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Springs.
Western Neb. man arrested for sexual assault of child
Joseph takes away Blackshirts
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash
Old equipment for North Platte 911 Center to blame
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911

Latest News

Friday Night Sports Hero: Tatum Montelongo
Friday Night Sports Hero: Tatum Montelongo
LEXINGTON VS COZAD LITES -REAL VERSION\
Cozad hosts the Lexington Minutemen
Ogallala vs. Gering Football Highlights
Gering host Ogallala
North Platte vs. Columbus Football Highlights
North Platte hosts Columbus for Homecoming
Hershey vs. Holyoke Football Highlights
Hershey hosts Holyoke for Homecoming