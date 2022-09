NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandhills Valley defeated Maxwell by a score of 48-0 in a Friday evening match-up in Stapleton.

The Mavericks (4-0) controlled this one start to finish to remain undefeated on the year, their next match-up will be with undefeated St. Pats next Friday, while Maxwell falls to 2-2 on the season they will take on Hemingford next Friday.

