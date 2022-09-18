Nebraska Interim Head Coach relieves defensive coordinator

(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska Football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction and decided Bill Busch will take over as defensive coordinator.”

