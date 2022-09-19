Aurora, Burwell among airports to get federal funding for improvements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Four Nebraska airports, including two in the central part of the state, have been awarded $9.25 million in federal grants by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Burwell/Cram Field received $110,000 through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Aurora Municipal/Al Potter Field received $4,974,000 to reconstruct a taxiway from Airport Improvement Program grants.

The other two airports were the Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field receiving $159,000 and the Alliance Municipal Airport getting $4,012,000 to rehabilitate their aircraft apron.

“We’re happy to be able to partner with the FAA Central Region in Kansas City to get this essential grant funding to our airports,” said Ann Richart, AAE, Director of the Aeronautics Division of NDOT. “We’re encouraged that NDOT will participate with the FAA in the future to ensure that our communities will be able to make maximum use of these federal grant funds.”

Nebraska’s airports received over $22 million out of a total of $3 billion in AIP grants from the FAA this year.

AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports.

