Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).(Crete Airport)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department released the name of a 34-year-old man who died after a skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday.

According to officials, the deceased’s name is 34-year-old William Seale of St. Petersburg, FL.

According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump late Thursday afternoon. They exited an aircraft, operated by Skydive Atlas LLC, and the parachute functioned properly, fully deploying. For unknown reasons, the pair did not sufficiently slow their descent as they approached the ground. Witnesses immediately notified emergency medical services and both Crete and Wilber Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments responded.

The experienced parachutist, identified as 56-year-old Romulo Suarez of Crete, survived and was transported to Bryan West with life-threatening injuries. Seale was taken to Crete Area Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Skydive Atlas released a press release in regards to the incident:

The Skydive Atlas Family is grieving today after the tragic loss of a novice skydiver and serious injury to an experienced tandem master. The incident took place on Thursday, Sept. 15 during the final descent of a typical skydive, but at this time it’s not possible to precisely know what the cause of the accident, so we won’t speculate.

An investigation is underway.

Safety has been and must be our top priority, every day, and every jump. Each skydiver and each Skydive Atlas team member receives thorough training and counseling. Skydive Atlas, a member of the U.S. Parachute Association Group, has performed nearly 20,000 safe jumps since starting business in 2005. The tandem master involved has more than 1,800 jumps alone.

Sean Tillery, owner- operator of Skydive Atlas has more than 13,000 personal jumps and is committed to safely introducing people to the sport, which is growing in its appeal nationwide.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
Chinese wireless tech could put Offutt Air Force Base and Nebraska missile silos at risk
Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision...
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
Joel Foster, 37, was arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Springs.
Western Neb. man arrested for sexual assault of child
Husker fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game

Latest News

KNOP Base Map 9-19-2022
The heat and sunshine exit; a good amount of rain on the way
Rain, floods and an island-wide blackout continue in Puerto Rico even as the center of Fiona...
Nebraska Task Force One deploys to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona
Avian Influenza.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports ninth case of highly pathogenic avian flu
Julissa Arce is a nationally recognized author, speaker, and social justice advocate and the...
Empowering Families hosts Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference