Empowering Families hosts Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference

Julissa Arce is a nationally recognized author, speaker, and social justice advocate and the author of "You Sound Like a White Girl: The Case for Rejecting Assimilation." She is the keynote speaker at this year's Empowering Families Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference in Gering, Neb.(Julissa Arce)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GERING, Neb. (KNOP) - The Empowering Families Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference takes center stage this week in Gering.

The non-profit organization has organized the two-day event for the past 24 years. It aims to strengthen and empower families through education and civic participation.

This year’s keynote speakers include nationally recognized author Julissa Arce and Lexington artist Josh Arias.

“Julissa sends the message that you shouldn’t have to reject your culture to be more American, you can embrace both,” said Valeria Rodriguez, part-time executive director for Empowering Families. “Josh Arias is a child of immigrants from El Salvador and he brings another perspective with our identities and highlights them in different ways through art. So for Julissa it’s through being a writer and an author and through Josh, it’s expressing that through his murals.”

The community event is this Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. Dinner will be provided free of charge. There will also be cultural performances before hearing from Arce.

Call 402-480-5403 or complete this form bit.ly/mylcevent2022 to RSVP.

