Hot with mostly sunny conditions Monday through Tuesday; Cooler and wetter mid to late week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly nice weekend across the region, conditions will remain on the nice side, but with warmer temperatures Monday into Tuesday. There will be cooler and wetter changes coming by Wednesday.

Due to an area of high pressure continuing to influence our weather Monday into Tuesday, this will continue to pump in very hot temperatures for this time of year and the highs will approach the low to upper 90s with a southerly to southeasterly flow of 5 to 15 mph. Some areas could reach record level highs, especially in Greater Nebraska. There will be ample sunshine during this time period too with hardly any sort of major cloud cover. Overnight lows will cool down into the low to mid 50s to help cool the atmosphere overnight.

Hot and mainly sunny conditions are in store for the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

Tuesday night into Wendesday, changes will start to occur into the viewing area, with a strong cold front moving into the area and this will increase the chances of rain into the region Wednesday into Thursday, with some post frontal moisture and the amount of rainfall during this time frame could range between a .25 and .50 inch of rain with locally higher amounts. The highs during this time will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s, below average for this time of year.

Strong cold front to arrive into the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, the conditions will feel like typical fall-like conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s with plentiful sunshine and a northwesterly flow in the atmosphere.

