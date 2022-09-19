Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game

Husker fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium
Husker fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s Oct. 1 game against Indiana will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN. 

The game had previously been announced as a prime-time game, but an exact kick time and TV designation were finalized on Monday. The matchup with Indiana is Nebraska’s Homecoming contest.

Nebraska Football Schedule
