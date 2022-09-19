Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona

Aerial footage on Monday shows flooded homes in Puerto Rico. (Source: Pito Hernández León/CNN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of Nebraska Task Force 1 will help in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after a hurricane damaged much of the territory.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, roughly 45 members of NE Task Force 1 will be leaving Monday morning, heading to areas of Puerto Rico that were damaged by Hurricane Fiona.

More: Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Nancy Crist with LFR explained that this deployment is unique as the team is flying to Puerto Rico and FEMA already has equipment and supplies on the island to help in recovery efforts.

The island’s National Weather Service office said flash flooding was occurring in south-central parts of Puerto Rico and up to 22 inches of rain had fallen in some areas as forecasters said another 4 to 8 inches could fall — perhaps up to 15 inches in some places — even as the storm moves away.

U.S. President Joe Biden had declared a state of emergency in the U.S. territory as the eye of the storm approached the island’s southwest corner.

Rain, floods and an island-wide blackout continue in Puerto Rico even as Fiona pushes past the island. (CNN, POOL, CNNE, SAMUEL DE JESÚS, LEOMAR RODRÍGUEZ)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
Chinese wireless tech could put Offutt Air Force Base and Nebraska missile silos at risk
Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision...
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
Joel Foster, 37, was arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Springs.
Western Neb. man arrested for sexual assault of child
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport

Latest News

Strong cold front to arrive into the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday
Hot with mostly sunny conditions Monday through Tuesday; Cooler and wetter mid to late week
NE SATRAD
Rising temperatures with a steep cool off and rain midweek
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
Chinese wireless tech could put Offutt Air Force Base and Nebraska missile silos at risk
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times at Florence Tower
1 injured in Omaha stabbing, police investigating