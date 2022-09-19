Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of Nebraska Task Force 1 will help in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after a hurricane damaged much of the territory.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, roughly 45 members of NE Task Force 1 will be leaving Monday morning, heading to areas of Puerto Rico that were damaged by Hurricane Fiona.

More: Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Nancy Crist with LFR explained that this deployment is unique as the team is flying to Puerto Rico and FEMA already has equipment and supplies on the island to help in recovery efforts.

The island’s National Weather Service office said flash flooding was occurring in south-central parts of Puerto Rico and up to 22 inches of rain had fallen in some areas as forecasters said another 4 to 8 inches could fall — perhaps up to 15 inches in some places — even as the storm moves away.

U.S. President Joe Biden had declared a state of emergency in the U.S. territory as the eye of the storm approached the island’s southwest corner.

Rain, floods and an island-wide blackout continue in Puerto Rico even as Fiona pushes past the island. (CNN, POOL, CNNE, SAMUEL DE JESÚS, LEOMAR RODRÍGUEZ)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.