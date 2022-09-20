Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City

By Lorena Carmona
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Patriot traveling north on Highway 14 attempted to make a left turn onto L Road when it collided with a southbound 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene. The pickup’s driver was taken to the hospital and later flown to Lincoln with life-threatening injuries. Only the Jeep’s driver was wearing their seat belt.

The sheriff’s office has yet to release the names of those involved pending notification of next-of-kin.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

The MCSO was assisted by the Central City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Central City ambulance, Central City Fire and bystanders that stopped to offer assistance.

On behalf of all emergency personnel, the sheriff’s office offers its deepest sympathies to those affected by this accident.

