Gothenburg’s softball handles Centura-Central Valley

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Gothenburg’s softball team will be in action Monday night as they take on the Centura-Central Valley Diamonds. The Swedes looked to keep up their hot start to the season, winning 16 out of their first 20 games (16-4). Meanwhile, the Diamonds are looking to get their season back on track as they have lost seven out of their last 10 games.

Starting things off in the second inning, the Swedes, already enjoying a 3-1 lead, started the inning off by taking a few walks. The Swedes’ patience showed as they scored on a few pass balls and some timely hits as well. The Swedes ended up scoring eight runs in the second inning to make the score 11-1.

The Diamonds answered back with a run of their own in the top of the third inning, but when the inning was over, it was all the Swedes’ as they tacked on three more runs to end the game early, 14-2.

The Swedes’ Hayden Ricley had a few hits with 4 RBI’s to lead the way for the Swedes’, and they now improved their record to 17-4.

