Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking...
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday.(Seward County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad.

The trooper determined it was a live fragmentation grenade and the bomb squad conducted a controlled detonation on scene.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind anyone that comes in contact with unexploded device to contact the nearest police agency and leave them untouched.

