Nebraska RB Allen out for season

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two touchdowns over the Huskers’ first four games.

Nebraska is off this week following a 1-3 start. The Huskers return to action on October 1st against Indiana.

